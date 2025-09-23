Hero Launches All-New Destini 110 - Price, Features And Specifications

Hero Destini 110: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, launched the all-new Destini 110, starting at Rs 72,000. It will be available in two variants: VX (Cast Drum) and ZX (Cast Disc), priced at Rs 72,000 and Rs 79,000. All prices are ex-Showroom, Delhi. The sales will commence in a phased manner across Hero MotoCorp dealerships. The new Destini 110 comes in five color options. While the VX Cast Drum is available in Eternal White, Matt Steel Grey and Nexus Blue, the Cast Disc ZX is available in Aqua Grey, Nexus Blue and Groovy Red.

Official Statement

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit - Hero MotoCorp, said, "The 110cc scooter segment is the largest and the most competitive in the country, catering to millions of families and young riders alike. This launch will further increase our volumes in the scooter segment while reinforcing Hero MotoCorp’s leadership in providing accessible, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Powered by a 110cc engine, Destini 110 offers a claimed mileage of 56.2 kmpl. It comes equipped with Hero’s i3s (Idle Stop-Start System) technology and a one-way clutch. With the 785 mm long seat (longest in the segment), complete with an integrated backrest, the Destini 110 comes with a 12-inch 100/80 rear wheel and a 12-inch 90/90 front wheel. It also gets a 190 mm front disc brake.

Hero Destini 110 Features

It offers the best in segment spacious legroom, front glove box and boot lamp in the luggage box, an advanced analog-digital speedometer and more. Premium chrome accents, projector LED headlamp, and the signature H-shaped LED tail lamps give it a distinctive character.

The Destini 110 has been engineered with three large metal body panels that provide enhanced strength and long-lasting durability, according to an official statement.