Hero Mavrick 440 Booking Begins: Check Price, Features, Specifications

Hero Mavrick 440, the much anticipated bike is all set to roll on roads as the Hero MotorCorp has announced the delivery dates. The company has revealed that that deliveries for the Mavrick 440 will commence from April 15, 2024. If you were planning to buy this bike, then your wait is over now as the booking have started already. You can book Mavrick 440 for Rs 5000, as mentioned on official X platform(Formerly Twitter) the Hero MotoCorp. Let’s Delve into the details of this bike:

The road is just a rumor. Your story writes itself.

When a Maverick meets the Mavrick, limits cease to exist. Muscle unleashed, handling perfected.

This is where your story takes flight. MAVRICK 440 | Me x Machine

Book now @ ₹5,000 (Fully refundable): https://t.co/TrYq67nyfO pic.twitter.com/dNfqgt7V1h — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) February 14, 2024

Hero Mavrick 440 Specifications

The Hero Mavrick 440 boasts a robust 440cc oil-cooled engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox for seamless transmission. It delivers a torque of 36 Nm and a power output of 27 bhp at 4000 rpm. This bike is built on the advanced X440 platform. With a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres and a ground clearance of 175 mm.

Hero Mavrick 440 Features

The Hero Mavrick 440 features a spacious fuel tank and a sleek long single-seat configuration. This motorcycle is equipped with H-Shaped LED DRLs for enhanced visibility, ensuring safety on every ride. This motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension, dual shockers at the rear, disc brakes, and alloy wheels, for optimal performance and control. You can stay connected on the go with the digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, call and text notifications, and a turn-by-turn navigation system.

Hero Mavrick 440 Price Variants

Available in three variants, the Hero Mavrick 440 offers options to cater to diverse preferences and budgets. The pricing for each variant is as follows:

Hero Mavrick 440 Base – Rs 1.99 Lakh

Hero Mavrick 440 Mid – Rs 2.14 Lakh

Hero Mavrick 440 Top – Rs 2.24 Lakh

This bike has a nominal token booking amount of Rs 5000 which is fully refundable.