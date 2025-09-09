Advertisement
Hero MotoCorp Commences Sales Of All-New Xoom 160 - Price, Features And Specs

Hero Xoom 160: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the sales commencement of its much-awaited Xoom 160 across markets in India.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hero MotoCorp Commences Sales Of All-New Xoom 160 - Price, Features And SpecsImage Source- Hero

Hero Xoom 160 Details: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the sales commencement of its much-awaited Xoom 160 across markets in India. Unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year, the Xoom 160 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rival is the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Official Statement

Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit – Hero MotoCorp, said, "Xoom 160 represents a new era of category-defining ‘Super Scooters’ that combine power, precision and adventure. Tailored for young riders who crave performance, style and an experience that goes beyond commuting, Xoom 160 is crafted for seamless city rides and weekend getaways alike."

He further said, "The addition of Xoom 160 builds on our strong presence in the scooter segment as we continue to scale the 'Xoom' brand with differentiated models such as Xoom 125cc and Xoom 110cc. We are confident that Xoom 160 will redefine urban mobility, setting a new benchmark for ‘Super Scooters’ in India."

Engine And Performance

Equipped with a 156cc liquid-cooled engine, Xoom 160 delivers 10.9kW @ 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm torque @ 6,250 rpm. It features i3s silent start and 4-valve technology for optimal fuel economy and high-speed capability. Xoom 160’s bold design includes a raised stance, 14-inch large wheels with block-pattern tires, and a wide, cushioned seat for superior comfort. 

Key Features

Key features include a smart key with remote seat access, dual-chamber LED headlamp, Front disc brake with ABS, and Bluetooth-enabled digital speedometer with Turn-by-Turn navigation. In an official statement, Hero MotoCorp said, "With its bold performance and advanced technology, Xoom 160 paves the way for a new generation of ‘Super Scooters’ that will redefine everyday urban mobility."

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

