Hero MotoCorp Reports 12% Rise In Sales In March 2025

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its total sales increased 12 per cent year-on-year to 5,49,604 units in March. The two-wheeler major had sold 4,90,415 units in March 2024.

Dispatches to dealers in the domestic market stood at 5,10,086 units last month, a growth of 11 per cent over 4,59,257 units in March last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Exports rose to 39,518 units as compared with 31,158 units in the year-ago period.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company sold 58,99,187 units as compared with 56,21,455 units in FY24.

"In December 2024, the company achieved the historic milestone of retaining its market leadership for 24 consecutive years. Building on this legacy, the company has extended its leadership momentum into the 25th year," the two-wheeler major stated.

Expanding its position in the electric vehicle (EV) category, the company achieved its highest-ever EV sales, growing around 200 per cent over FY24, it added.

Bolstering its presence in the international markets, the company continued its strong performance in global business with over 40 per cent growth over the previous year, it said.