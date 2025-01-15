2025 Hero Destini 125 Price, Features And Specifications: Hero MotoCorp has launched the updated 2025 Destini 125 with any buzz ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Starting at Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the scooter comes in three trims, featuring design enhancements, new hardware, upgraded features, and claimed class-leading mileage.

Variants And Price (Ex-showroom)

Competing with rivals like the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and TVS Jupiter 125, the 2025 Hero Destini 125 is available in three variants:

-- Hero Destini 125 VX: Rs 80,450

-- Hero Destini 125 ZX: Rs 89,300

-- Hero Destini 125 ZX+: Rs 90,300

Hero Destini 125: Features

The updated Destini 125 is equipped with several new features, including illuminated switches, under-seat storage lighting, front indicators, and auto-canceling indicators — a segment-first.

It now gets the all-new digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and offers turn-by-turn navigation (Maps), real-time mileage info (RTMI), distance-to-empty, a low fuel indicator, and a charging port. It also provides call, message, and missed call alerts for added convenience.

Design And Hardware

Key updates on the hardware front includes, a more spacious floorboard, Longer, better-padded seat for comfort, wider 12-inch rear tyre (100/80) and 190mm front disc brake for improved stopping power.

In terms of styling, the scooter's neo-retro design features copper-toned chrome accents, LED daytime running lights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and H-shaped LED tail lamps. The Destini 125 is available in five colour options: Eternal White, Regal Black, Groovy Red, Cosmic Blue and Mystique Magenta.

Engine And Mileage

It is powered by a 124.6cc air-cooled engine that delivers 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Hero claims the scooter offers a mileage of 59 kmpl as it comes with i3S idle stop-start system technology.