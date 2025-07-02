Hero Vida VX2 Launched In India With Battery Subscription Model; Check Features And Price

Vida VX2 India Launch: Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its latest entry-level electric scooter in India — the VIDA VX2. With this launch, the brand has introduced a new category in electric mobility, called the 'Evooter.' The company has rolled out two configurations in the country: the VX2 Go and the VX2 Plus.

The scooter is also offered with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription model, which starts at Rs. 0.96 per kilometre. Vida claims this innovation combines the sustainability, intelligence, and performance of an EV with the comfort, design, and everyday practicality of a traditional scooter.

Hero Vida VX2: Features

It is the only scooter in its segment to offer remote immobilization and cloud connectivity, enhancing overall security. The VX2 Plus Evooter features a 4.3-inch TFT display, while the VX2 Go comes equipped with a 4.3-inch LCD unit. Hero also claims that the scooter supports seamless smartphone integration, providing access to real-time ride statistics, telemetry, and firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates.

In terms of safety, the electric scooter is equipped with an Emergency Stop Signal, Fall Safe system, and Tow-and-Theft Alerts. Additionally, BaaS subscribers benefit from complimentary battery replacements if battery health drops below 70%, along with access to Vida’s nationwide fast-charging network, which currently includes over 3,600 charging points.

Hero Vida VX2: Battery And Range

The Hero Vida VX2 is available in two battery pack options: 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh. The VX2 Go features the smaller 2.2 kWh unit, offering a claimed range of up to 92 km, while the VX2 Plus comes equipped with the larger 3.4 kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 142 km on a single charge. Additionally, the VIDA VX2 supports fast charging, enabling the battery to reach 80% capacity in just 60 minutes.

Hero Vida VX2: Price In India

The VIDA VX2 is offered in two variants — VX2 Plus and VX2 Go — priced at Rs 59,490 and Rs 64,990, respectively, with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan. Without BaaS, the VX2 Plus is priced at Rs 99,490, while the VX2 Go retains its price of Rs 64,990 (all prices ex-showroom). The Hero Vida BaaS plan starts at Rs 0.96 per km.