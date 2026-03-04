Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023518https://zeenews.india.com/auto/holi-2026-does-your-car-insurance-cover-colour-and-water-balloon-damage-3023518.html
NewsAutoHoli 2026: Does your car insurance cover colour and water balloon damage?
AUTO NEWS

Holi 2026: Does your car insurance cover colour and water balloon damage?

Happy holi 2026: If your car’s paint is damaged by colours, or if someone throws a water balloon that dents the body or cracks the glass, such incidents are generally covered.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Holi 2026: Does your car insurance cover colour and water balloon damage?Image credit: freepik

Holi 2026 car insurance: Holi brings colours, water balloons, and celebrations to streets across the country. But for many car owners, the festival can also mean unexpected damage. From stained paint to cracked windshields, repairs can be expensive. Insurance experts say understanding your car insurance policy is important before filing a claim.

Most insurers in India offer two main types of motor policies – third-party insurance and comprehensive insurance. What gets covered during Holi largely depends on which policy you hold.

What insurance usually covers?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A comprehensive policy includes “own damage” cover, which protects your vehicle against accidental damage. If your car’s paint is damaged by colours, or if someone throws a water balloon that dents the body or cracks the glass, such incidents are generally covered.

Damage caused by vandalism during public celebrations is also typically included under own-damage protection. Broken side mirrors, scratched panels, or shattered windshields can be claimed, subject to policy terms and deductibles.

However, insurers usually require proper documentation. Taking photos of the damage and informing the insurer immediately helps ensure smoother claim processing.

(Also Read: Taking your car out on Holi? 5 mistakes every owner makes and regrets after damage)

What doesn’t third-party insurance cover?

If you only have third-party insurance, damage to your own vehicle is not covered. This policy is legally mandatory but only pays for damage caused to another person or their property. Any Holi-related damage to your own car will have to be repaired at your own cost.

Situations where claims may be rejected

Insurance companies may reject claims in certain cases. If the damage is considered normal wear and tear, gradual fading, or poor maintenance, it may not qualify. Claims can also be denied if there is evidence of negligence or if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

It is advised to read policy documents carefully and check deductibles and the impact on the No Claim Bonus before filing a claim. In minor damage cases, paying for repairs yourself may sometimes be more practical than making a claim.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump vs Pakistan
Trump vs Pakistan: Karachi firing, Bagram strike spark US-Pakistan tensions
Technology
Cybersecurity firm flags fake 'Red Alert' app spreading via SMS spoofing
Simpsons
FACT CHECK: Is the viral Simpsons Trump death video real? The truth behind it
US wars since 2001
Kabul to Baghdad: How many countries has US bombed since 2001 & at what cost?
Qatar gas export to India
Massive 40% supply cut to send electricity, food prices skyrocketing in India
india women’s cricket team
India Women’s Cricket Team Nominated for Laureus World Team of the Year 2026
Sam Curran wants to silent Wankhede
'It’s Going to be Very Quiet': Sam Curran aims to emulate Pat Cummins in SF
Iran Air passenger aircraft
Iran Air passenger jet destroyed in Bushehr Airport strike: Report
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth, Ashika Ranganth, Sapthami Gowda Condemn Inappropriate Photos
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR & Others - Pics