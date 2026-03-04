Holi 2026: Does your car insurance cover colour and water balloon damage?

Holi 2026 car insurance: Holi brings colours, water balloons, and celebrations to streets across the country. But for many car owners, the festival can also mean unexpected damage. From stained paint to cracked windshields, repairs can be expensive. Insurance experts say understanding your car insurance policy is important before filing a claim.

Most insurers in India offer two main types of motor policies – third-party insurance and comprehensive insurance. What gets covered during Holi largely depends on which policy you hold.

What insurance usually covers?

A comprehensive policy includes “own damage” cover, which protects your vehicle against accidental damage. If your car’s paint is damaged by colours, or if someone throws a water balloon that dents the body or cracks the glass, such incidents are generally covered.

Damage caused by vandalism during public celebrations is also typically included under own-damage protection. Broken side mirrors, scratched panels, or shattered windshields can be claimed, subject to policy terms and deductibles.

However, insurers usually require proper documentation. Taking photos of the damage and informing the insurer immediately helps ensure smoother claim processing.

What doesn’t third-party insurance cover?

If you only have third-party insurance, damage to your own vehicle is not covered. This policy is legally mandatory but only pays for damage caused to another person or their property. Any Holi-related damage to your own car will have to be repaired at your own cost.

Situations where claims may be rejected

Insurance companies may reject claims in certain cases. If the damage is considered normal wear and tear, gradual fading, or poor maintenance, it may not qualify. Claims can also be denied if there is evidence of negligence or if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

It is advised to read policy documents carefully and check deductibles and the impact on the No Claim Bonus before filing a claim. In minor damage cases, paying for repairs yourself may sometimes be more practical than making a claim.