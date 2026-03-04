Holi car cleaning cost: How much money car washers charge? Check latest prices in your city

Holi 2026: Holi celebrations are full of colours, water splashes, and festive drives. But once the celebrations are over, many car owners face the task of cleaning their vehicles. The cost of cleaning a car after Holi can vary widely depending on the level of service you choose and the condition of your vehicle. Experts say understanding the typical cleaning charges can help you plan your budget better after the festival.

Basic wash

If you just want to remove surface dirt, dust, and colour stains, a basic wash is the cheapest option. In many Indian cities, a basic exterior wash can cost around Rs 200–Rs 400, while a combined interior and exterior cleaning may cost Rs 400–Rs 900 on average. These services include high-pressure rinsing, a foam wash, tyre cleaning, and basic wiping.

Doorstep washing services are also available, starting from as low as Rs 349 in some locations, with professionals bringing their own water and tools to clean the car at your home.

Deep cleaning

For cars that have heavy colour stains or need deeper cleaning after Holi, professional detailing is a better choice. Detailing includes interior vacuuming, polishing, underbody cleaning, paint protection, and stain removal. Standard detailing packages typically cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 6,000, depending on your car type and the level of service required.

Premium services

If you want extra protection for your car’s paint, premium options like waxing, paint sealants, or even ceramic coating are available. These can cost more -- sometimes Rs 7,000 and above -- depending on the vehicle size and materials used.

(Also Read: Holi 2026: Does your car insurance cover colour and water balloon damage?)

Total cost

The level of cleanliness after Holi, car size, location, and additional services like interior shampooing, underbody washing, or paint protection affect the total cost. Ultimately, choosing the right package based on your needs helps balance quality and budget.

Planning ahead and choosing a suitable car cleaning service soon after Holi can keep your vehicle looking fresh and reduce long-term paint and stain damage.