Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV testing begins in India - Launch timeline and expected price

Tapukara (Rajasthan): Honda Cars India (HCIL) flagged off the first pan-India test run of its upcoming Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) SUV, marking the official start of Public Road Verification testing in India. This marks an important step in Honda’s electric mobility journey and towards the future launch of an all-new electric SUV for Indian customers.

The prototype of this model, known globally as Honda 0 α, was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The company says that the testing programme will evaluate the vehicle across a wide range of Indian driving conditions, including highways, city roads, and challenging terrains. Key areas of focus include durability, handling, ride comfort, efficiency, and overall reliability.

Official statement

In an official statement, it said, "The vehicle will also undergo testing in extreme heat and monsoon conditions, along with evaluation of charging performance across different types of charging infrastructure to ensure everyday usability."

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Takashi Nakajima, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “The start of pan-India Public Road Verification testing is a key milestone in our electrification journey. India has unique driving and climate conditions, and it is important for us to test our electric vehicle thoroughly in real-world environments."

The model is planned for global introduction in FY 2026–27, with India and Japan among the key markets. The vehicle will be manufactured in India and exported to global markets. While most key details of the Honda 0α SUV are still under wraps, the company has revealed that the wheelbase of the SUV will be around 2,700mm-2,800mm.

Rivals and expected price

The electric SUV is expected to be offered with two LFP battery pack options ranging between 65kWh and 75kWh. It will compete against SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. Prices are expected to start around Rs 25 lakh.