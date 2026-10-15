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Honda 0 Alpha EV set to debut on December 2: Here's what to expect

The wheelbase of the SUV could measure around 2,700 to 2,800mm, as Honda wants to maximise cabin space. The upright tailgate also hints at good luggage room.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
Honda 0 Alpha EV set to debut on December 2: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Honda 0 Alpha EV set to debut on December 2: Here's what to expect (File Photo)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Honda 0 Alpha EV set to debut on December 2: Here's what to expect
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