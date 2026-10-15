Honda India will debut the production version of the 0 Alpha EV on December 2. Honda revealed the 0 Alpha SUV concept in October 2025. This production model will be the brand's first all-electric vehicle for India. A heavily camouflaged prototype was also spotted testing on Indian roads recently.
Battery and powertrain
Technical details are thin for now. However, Honda has confirmed two battery pack options, and both will use LFP chemistry. Reports suggest that the capacities range from 65kWh to 75kWh. At launch, the SUV will likely get a single motor that drives the front wheels.
Design
The recent spy shots suggest the production SUV could keep the bold shape of the concept. It looks nothing like Honda's current models. The rear end is almost vertical, and the C-pillar is thick. Together, they give it an almost MPV-like look. There is a large rear windscreen. The lower part has a protruding bumper, which should carry a diffuser-style trim.
Honda said last year that the concept's design was already close to production. The front nose should house an illuminated Honda logo and the charging port.
Interior
An earlier spy shot of a camouflaged test car gave us a peek inside. A large touchscreen is the main highlight. A smaller digital driver's display sits to its right. The cabin also gets a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters. The centre console has several physical buttons. They seem to control things like climate control and ventilated seats.
The wheelbase could measure around 2,700 to 2,800mm, as Honda wants to maximise cabin space. The upright tailgate also hints at good luggage room.
Production and rivals
Honda will manufacture the SUV in India. The Tapukara plant in Rajasthan will be the production base for it. The upcoming SUV will take on midsize electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Ebella.
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