Honda Activa 7G teased: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming scooter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have decided to keep on the generations of their most popular scooter going, announced by the new teaser of the Honda Activa 7G. HMSI has been at it by upgrading the scooter multiple times, clearly evident by the suffix 7G in the name. While the teaser released earlier showed the headlamp and handlebar of the next generation of Activa, the new teaser image puts lights on finer details of the front fascia of the scooter. The announcement for the new scooter comes right after the launch of the Honda CB300F bike in India.

Honda Activa 7G: Design

Based on recent revelations, the apron of the seventh generation looks very similar to the sixth generation. Furthermore, the handlebar and headlamp teased earlier also showed similarities to the Activa 6G. In addition, the Honda logo on the body is finished in golden colour along with the chrome elements on the apron. This gives birth to doubts that the scooter might be a special edition version.

The teaser shows the Honda Activa 7G has a matter green colour along with the aforementioned golden accents. Considering the upgrades, the scooter might also get alloy wheels, a digital instrument console, and more, depending on the trim. These changes in the scooter might be essential considering the upgrades made in the previous generation.

Honda Activa 7G: Engine

The engine on the Honda Activa 6G is expected to be the same as the previous models. It might be powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled engine. The engine is capable of churning out 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque revving at 5,250 rpm. The engine works with a continuously variable transmission.

The upgrades in the powertrain could include features like a silent start system and an intuitive start-stop system to make the scooter more fuel-efficient. Moreover, the Honda Activa 7G can have the chance of getting front disc brakes as part of the upgrades. It is to be noted that the previous gen was launched in January 2020, and it is high time for the scooter to get an upgrade.