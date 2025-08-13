Honda Activa And SP125 25th Anniversary Editions Launched - Prices And Specs

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is celebrating 25 years of the brand’s presence in India with special editions of the Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP 125. Priced at Rs 92,565, Rs 97,270, and Rs 1,02,516 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively, these 25th Anniversary Edition models cost about Rs 1,000 more than their DLX variants. Buyers can choose from two colour options – Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic.

Honda Activa 110 25-year Anniversary Edition- Rs 92,565

Honda Activa 125 25-year Anniversary Edition- Rs 97,270

Honda SP125 25-year Anniversary Edition- Rs 1,02,516

The Activa 110 and Activa 125 Anniversary Editions get sporty new graphics on the body panels and front apron, while the SP 125 gets fresh graphics on the fuel tank and side panels. All three carry a special "25th Anniversary" badge at the front and are equipped with stylish metallic brown wheels.

No mechanical changes have been made to the models. The Activa 110 continues with its 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 7.9PS and 9.05Nm. The Activa 125 Anniversary Edition is powered by a 123.92cc motor, making 8.4PS and 10.5Nm. The SP125 gets a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, delivering 10.8PS and 10.9Nm.

In terms of features, all models get a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port. Bookings for the new 25-year Anniversary Editions of Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 has been commenced. Customers can book them online via company's official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.