Honda Amaze: The new Honda Amaze (third generation) has earned a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. This rating applies to all six variants. It scored 5 stars for adult protection and 4 stars for child protection. With this, the Amaze becomes the second subcompact sedan after the Maruti Dzire to receive a full 5-star safety rating in India.

The tested model was loaded with several safety features, like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, Isofix child seat anchors, rear parking sensors and seat belt reminders as standard. Blind spot monitoring and a rear-view camera are offered from the mid trim. The full ADAS suite is limited to the top model.

Honda Amaze BNCAP Results

Adult Occupant Protection- 28.33/32.00

Child Occupant Protection- 40.81/49

Dynamic Score- 23.81/24

CRS Installation Score- 12/12

Vehicle Assessment Score 5/13

Crash Test Results - Adult Protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it offered good protection to the head and neck of both front occupants. Chest protection was marked as adequate. The pelvis and feet areas showed good protection too. Tibia protection was rated adequate for both.

In the side pole and the side movable deformation barrier tests, the Amaze again delivered good protection for all key body parts. Only the upper chest was rated 'Marginal'.

Crash Test Results - Child Protection

Child safety results were also strong. The 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies, placed in rear-facing seats, received good head protection. The car scored a full 12/12 in CRS installation and dynamic tests. However, the overall vehicle assessment score was 5/13.

Price And Engine

The Honda Amaze is priced from Rs 7.41 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It runs on a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 90 bhp and 110 Nm. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.