Honda Bids Farewell To THIS Splendor Rival - Details

Honda CD 110 Dream Discontinued: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially discontinued the CD 110 Dream, a Hero Splendor rival. This was one of the most affordable commuter bikes. However, this does not mean Honda is leaving the budget bike segment. The company will continue to sell the Shine 100, which is a little more affordable than the CD 110 Dream.

The CD 110 Dream was pulled off the market due to declining sales. Even though it was low-cost and practical, the CD 110 Dream couldn’t keep up in the highly competitive commuter bike segment. The bike struggled to gain traction recently. For instance, the sales dropped sharply from 8,511 units in October 2024 to just 33 units in March 2025.

The CD 110 Dream was powered by a 109.51 cc air-cooled engine. It produced 8.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine met the latest OBD2 norms and could run on E20 fuel. It was mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The seat was long at 720 mm, offering ample space for both rider and pillion.

Features included a two-way engine start/stop switch and Honda’s Combi-Brake System (CBS), which optimises braking performance for better safety. It had silver 5-spoke alloy wheels, a diamond-type frame, telescopic forks at the front, twin shock absorbers at the back, and drum brakes on both wheels.

Honda Shine 100

The main reason for the CD 110 Dream’s end seems to be the launch of the Shine 100. Buyers preferred it over the Dream because it was a bit cheaper. The Shine 100 uses a 98.98 cc engine that produces 5.3 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque.

It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels and drum brakes, 130 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear. The Shine 100 is priced at Rs 61,915 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The last known price of the CD 110 Dream was Rs 76,401 (ex-showroom, Delhi).