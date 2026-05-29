Honda Cars India plans big product push; EV launch scheduled for this financial year: Kunal Behl

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has planned at least 10 new products by 2030, two of which - the City facelift and WR-V Hybrid - were recently launched. I, Lakshya Rana, on behalf of Zee News Digital, sat down with Kunal Behl, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India, to discuss the company's future strategy, EV plans, changing customer preferences, hybrids, flex-fuel vehicles and the evolving Indian automobile market.

Q: Honda discontinued several products in the last few years. Now the company is planning nearly 10 new products by 2030. How do you see the market evolving, and how does Honda plan to regain market share?

Kunal Behl: The Indian market is becoming highly segmented and more mature. Earlier, first-time buyers mostly preferred hatchbacks and compact cars. But now customer preferences are changing rapidly.

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Consumers today are more informed. They mainly look for performance, fuel efficiency, and safety. From that perspective, sedans and SUVs offer better performance and safety compared to hatchbacks. That is one reason why the hatchback segment is shrinking.

If you look at the last five years, both hatchbacks and compact sedans have seen a decline of nearly 5-6% annually. Customers are gradually upgrading to better three-box designs and SUVs.

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Honda consciously decided to withdraw from certain segments. At the same time, we carefully identified the segments where we want to focus in the future. These include the lower sedan segment and the sub-4-metre category.

One important advantage for Honda is our strong two-wheeler customer base. We sell nearly 6 million two-wheelers every year. In India, the gap between two-wheeler and four-wheeler pricing is more approachable compared to many global markets. We want to retain these loyal Honda customers within the brand as they upgrade.

Q: So, Honda will not focus on small hatchbacks in the future?

Kunal Behl: No. We have made it very clear that our focus will remain on lower sedans and sub-4-metre vehicles. A new sub-4-metre product is expected around 2028. We already have the Amaze in that space.

Q: When can we expect Honda’s made-in-India EV?

Kunal Behl: The EV, which is made in India and made for the world, will come in the second half of this financial year.

Q: Who will be the target audience for Honda's EV?

Kunal Behl: It mainly depends on running requirements. For people driving more than 1,500 to 2,000 km every month, EVs make a lot of sense.

However, EV buyers usually have three major concerns. The first is range. What is promised on paper and what customers get in real-world conditions should be similar.

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The second concern is charging convenience. Customers should be able to charge the vehicle at home, at the workplace, or while travelling between cities.

The third is resale value. Honda is strongly focusing on all three areas: range, charging, and resale value.

Q: Is Honda working with third-party charging providers?

Kunal Behl: Yes. Realistically, no company can build its own charging network across India because it is a huge geography. Partnerships are necessary.

We are working on a unified charging solution where customers can locate chargers, charge the vehicle, and make payments through a single platform.

Q: Since India still depends heavily on coal-generated electricity, can EVs truly be considered clean vehicles?

Kunal Behl: It will always remain a debatable topic. But the focus should be on faster EV adoption.

For example, Maharashtra has introduced green meters. Homes have a separate electricity meter specifically for EV charging, where the tariff is much lower compared to regular household electricity rates.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, has strong solar energy potential. We have also discussed the possibility of solar-powered EV charging stations with government authorities. These are practical ways to encourage cleaner mobility solutions.

Q: Where do you see the Indian EV market by 2030?

Kunal Behl: It is difficult to give an exact number. EV penetration has grown from around 1.5% to nearly 6% in just a few years.

Different states are progressing at different speeds. Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra already have higher EV penetration levels. Bengaluru itself has strong EV adoption.

By 2030, some Indian states could definitely touch 25-30% EV penetration.

Q: Do you think EVs can completely replace ICE-powered vehicles in the future?

Kunal Behl: I don’t think so. India is a very diverse market with different customer needs. There cannot be one single solution for everyone. ICE vehicles, hybrids, EVs, and flex-fuel vehicles will coexist for a long time.

Strong hybrids are especially important. Flex-fuel vehicles are also very interesting, provided the policies and fuel availability improve further.

Q: Does Honda have a market share target for the next few years?

Kunal Behl: We usually do not talk about market share numbers because they do not always reflect product strength accurately.

For example, the Honda Elevate operates in a segment of nearly 90,000 vehicles per month, but only around 36% of that market is petrol-based, where we compete.

Instead of focusing on market share, we want to strengthen our presence in key segments such as sedans, sub-4-metre cars, and SUVs above 4 metres. We will also bring different powertrain options across these segments.

At the same time, we also want to introduce performance-oriented products to strengthen Honda’s brand image in India.

Take the Honda ZR-V hybrid as an example. Nobody else offers a 2.0-litre hybrid in that space. Despite its size and weight, it delivers nearly 22 kmpl, which is remarkable.