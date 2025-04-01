Advertisement
Honda Cars Sales Up 2% To 7,228 Units In March 2025

Honda Cars India on Tuesday said its domestic sales increased 2 per cent year-on-year to 7,228 units in March.

|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 08:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Honda Cars India on Tuesday said its domestic sales increased 2 per cent year-on-year to 7,228 units in March. The automaker dispatched 7,071 units to dealers in March last year. Export declined to 4,656 units last month as compared with 6,860 units in March last year.

The company said it registered total sales of 1,26,151 units in FY25 against 1,24,173 units in FY24. "The company's sales performance in FY25 has been in line with the ongoing tough business environment," Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said in a statement.

On the domestic front, the industry faced challenges in creating fresh demand from the market which was also reflected in HCIL domestic sales, the automaker recorded its highest ever export volumes led by strong export business of Elevate to Japan, he added.

"While demand creation may still present challenges in the new fiscal year, we remain optimistic and believe our commitment to customer satisfaction will enable us to navigate the market effectively and continue driving positive results," Behl said.

