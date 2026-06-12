Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock you

Honda has relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India as part of a wider update to its BigWing lineup. The update also brings the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch, XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, and a new colour for the Gold Wing. The Fireblade SP had returned to India in September last year before quietly disappearing from Honda's website a few months later. It's back now, unchanged in spec, but noticeably more expensive.

Engine and performance

The Fireblade SP uses a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that produces 217.5 hp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000 rpm. Power goes through a 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter. A titanium Akrapovic exhaust comes fitted as standard, which adds to both the sound and the weight savings.

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Chassis, hardware and electronics

The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium diamond frame paired with a long swingarm that Honda says draws inspiration from the RC213V-S MotoGP machine. The SP variant gets fully premium suspension at both ends: an electronically adjustable Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 NPX upside-down fork up front and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear.

Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema R calipers on twin 330mm front discs and a 220mm rear disc. This is serious hardware by any measure. The Fireblade SP is built around a six-axis IMU. The electronics package includes adjustable traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and launch control, all manageable through a 5-inch TFT display.

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Price and competition

At Rs 33.50 lakh ex-showroom, the Fireblade SP is Rs 4.51 lakh more expensive than the Rs 28.99 lakh it was priced at during its brief return last year. That's a significant jump for a bike that hasn't changed in specification.

For context, the BMW S 1000 RR starts at Rs 23.25 lakh and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is priced at Rs 20.79 lakh, making both considerably more affordable. The Ducati Panigale V4 S sits above at Rs 39 lakh.