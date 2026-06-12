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NewsAutoHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock you
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock you

The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium diamond frame paired with a long swingarm that Honda says draws inspiration from the RC213V-S MotoGP machine.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock youHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock you

Honda has relaunched the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India as part of a wider update to its BigWing lineup. The update also brings the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch, XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, and a new colour for the Gold Wing. The Fireblade SP had returned to India in September last year before quietly disappearing from Honda's website a few months later. It's back now, unchanged in spec, but noticeably more expensive.

Engine and performance
The Fireblade SP uses a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that produces 217.5 hp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 12,000 rpm. Power goes through a 6-speed gearbox with a bidirectional quickshifter. A titanium Akrapovic exhaust comes fitted as standard, which adds to both the sound and the weight savings.

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Chassis, hardware and electronics
The motorcycle uses a twin-spar aluminium diamond frame paired with a long swingarm that Honda says draws inspiration from the RC213V-S MotoGP machine. The SP variant gets fully premium suspension at both ends: an electronically adjustable Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 NPX upside-down fork up front and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear. 

Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema R calipers on twin 330mm front discs and a 220mm rear disc. This is serious hardware by any measure. The Fireblade SP is built around a six-axis IMU. The electronics package includes adjustable traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and launch control, all manageable through a 5-inch TFT display.

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Price and competition
At Rs 33.50 lakh ex-showroom, the Fireblade SP is Rs 4.51 lakh more expensive than the Rs 28.99 lakh it was priced at during its brief return last year. That's a significant jump for a bike that hasn't changed in specification.

For context, the BMW S 1000 RR starts at Rs 23.25 lakh and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is priced at Rs 20.79 lakh, making both considerably more affordable. The Ducati Panigale V4 S sits above at Rs 39 lakh.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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