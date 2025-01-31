Honda City, Elevate Get Price Hike Of Up To Rs 20,000

Honda City, Elevate Price Hike: Honda has increased prices for two of its popular cars in India, the City and Elevate. The price hike of up to Rs 20,000 with immediate effect, makes City and Elevate costlier. Honda currently sells the City in the mid-size sedan segment, the Elevate in the SUV category, and the Amaze in the sub-4 metre compact sedan segment, which recently received big updates.

Honda City Price Hike

The Honda City, one of the top-selling sedans in India since 1998, is now in its fifth generation with prices starting at Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike of up to Rs 20000, affects select variants, including SV MT, V MT, VX MT, VX CVT, ZX MT, and ZX CVT.

The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. The hybrid model of the City with a 107bhp engine is unaffected by the price increase.

Honda Elevate Price Hike

The Honda Elevate was a latecomer to the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment dominated by the Hyundai Creta. It also sees a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 on select variants-V, VX, and ZX.

The Elevate shares the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the City, producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. Unlike the City, the Elevate does not have a hybrid version.