Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Which sedan is better to buy in 2026? Price, engine, mileage and performance compared

Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Two of India's most trusted mid-size sedans are back in the spotlight. Honda launched the 2026 City facelift on May 22, 2026, starting at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), while Hyundai's updated Verna facelift reached showrooms in March 2026, starting at Rs 10.98 lakh. Both compete directly in India's shrinking but loyal sedan market. If you are planning to buy a sedan among these two, here is a detailed comparison of all the specifications:

Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Price and mileage

The Hyundai Verna is more affordable at the starting price, beginning at Rs 10.98 lakh for the base petrol manual variant, while the Honda City starts at Rs 12 lakh for its base petrol manual model. The top-end Verna goes up to Rs 18.40 lakh, while the City petrol version is priced up to Rs 17.15 lakh. The Hyundai Verna offers a mileage of 18.6 kmpl to 20.6 kmpl.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, Honda also offers a 1.5-litre strong hybrid version of the City, priced at around Rs 21 lakh, which Hyundai does not currently offer. If fuel savings are important, the City hybrid’s claimed mileage of 27.23 km/l could help save more money in the long run.

Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Engine and performance

This is where the Verna pulls ahead for performance-focused buyers. It offers two engine choices: a 115hp naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine (with manual or CVT) and a more powerful 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (with manual or 7-speed DCT). The turbo option, producing 253Nm of torque, gives the Verna an edge for highway driving and overtaking.

The 2026 Honda City facelift continues with its familiar 121hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT. It produces 145Nm of torque, offering a smooth and refined drive for city use, but it is not as quick under hard acceleration. Unless you choose the City hybrid, the Verna’s turbo-petrol variant leads in outright performance.

Also Read | Honda City Facelift 2026 launched with fresh looks at THIS price; Check engine, interior, exterior, and more

Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Features and interior

Both cars now come with 360-degree cameras and Level-2 ADAS suites, offering a notable safety upgrade for buyers in this segment. The 2026 City adds a new 10.1-inch touchscreen, front ventilated seats, and a rear windscreen sunshade, while retaining physical HVAC controls that many users prefer. It also gets 6 airbags, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, and a sunroof.

The Verna facelift brings several notable additions, including 7 airbags, a 528-litre boot (one of the largest in the segment), Boss Mode (which reclines the front passenger seat from the rear), dual 10.25-inch screens, an 8-speaker Bose sound system on higher trims, and a dashcam. The driver’s seat gets 8-way electric adjustment, while the front passenger seat gets 4-way electric adjustment.

Also Read | Honda ZR-V Hybrid revealed in India: 2.0 litre hybrid engine, 0–100 kmph in 8 seconds and more

Honda City Facelift vs Hyundai Verna: Which car should you buy?

Choose the 2026 Honda City if fuel efficiency is important to you, especially the hybrid version, which offers better mileage for long-term savings. It may also suit buyers looking for a smooth driving experience and a simple cabin layout.

Go for the Hyundai Verna if you want stronger performance, a bigger boot, more safety features like 7 airbags, and more features at a lower starting price. The turbo-petrol automatic variant also offers quicker performance.

Both sedans offer different strengths, so the better choice depends on what matters more to you – mileage, features, performance, or budget. The final choice depends on the individual preferences of buyers.