Honda Elevate ADV Edition: Honda launched a special edition of the Elevate mid-size SUV, starting from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Called the ADV Edition, it is based on the top-spec ZX variant and comes with a host of cosmetic tweaks that can be added at the dealership level. The ADV Edition is offered in Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic, available in both single-tone and dual-tone exterior colour options.

Honda Elevate ADV Edition Prices

-- ADV Edition MT (Single Tone)- Rs 15.29 lakh

-- ADV Edition MT (Dual Tone)- Rs 15.49 lakh

-- ADV Edition CVT (Single Tone)- Rs 16.47 lakh

-- ADV Edition CVT (Dual Tone)- Rs 16.67 Lakh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The ADV Edition comes with a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard. Buyers can also opt for an extended warranty of up to 7 years, an Anytime Warranty up to 10 years, and Roadside Assistance from the date of purchase.

What's New

The ADV Edition gets bold cosmetic upgrades like a new Alpha-Bold Plus grille with orange accent, backlit illuminated IP garnish, decals on hood & front doors, stickers on alloy wheels, fog lamp garnish, rear rumper garnish with orange accent and emblems on fender and tailgate.

Inside, the cabin is finished in black with plenty of contrasting orange inserts. Seats have ‘ADV’ embossed on them with orange stitching. Orange highlights on the AC knobs, gear knob moulding, and door trims make the cabin feel exclusive.

Speaking on the launch of the Elevate ADV Edition, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “With the introduction of the Elevate ADV Edition as the top trim, we aim to offer more choices to customers with different preferences. This new model features an even bolder and sharper design, blending style with Honda’s trusted quality and refinement, making it the perfect companion for every journey.”

The Elevate ADV Edition is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine, available with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters. For safety, it comes equipped with Honda SENSING (ADAS) that includes features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keep Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

In addition, it also offers 6 airbags, lane watch camera, vehicle stability assist, traction control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal and more.