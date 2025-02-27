Honda Elevate Crosses 1 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

Honda Elevate Sales: Honda Cars India has crossed the 1 lakh cumulative sales milestone of its Elevate, both in the domestic and international markets. The Elevate is currently exclusively made in India at HCIL’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company has cumulatively sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in India and exported 47,653 units to countries including Japan, South Africa, Nepal, and Bhutan till January’25.

The Elevate was first launched in India in Sept’23. It has been the company’s first-ever Made in India model exported to Japan which expanded its global reach and reinforced HCIL’s commitment to produce global quality cars from its manufacturing operations in India, the company said in an official statement.

"Elevate is the largest export contributing model for HCIL. Since the start of exports of the Honda Elevate in 2023, it has helped the company to grow its export business by 65% in FY’23-24 and by over 92% in the ongoing financial year (Apr’24-Jan’25 period), it said.

Speaking on this achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "1 lakh cumulative sales milestone for Elevate is a proud moment for all of us which has solidified Honda’s presence in India’s domestic SUV market and also strong export business from India."

Consumer Preferences

-- 53% of Elevate sales come from top grade ZX variant equipped with ADAS tech of Honda SENSING.

-- 79% of Elevate customers have chosen CVT variants available in 3 grades – V, VX and ZX.

-- 22% of Elevate buyers are first-time car buyers.

-- Over 43% of customers buy the Elevate as the additional car in their household.