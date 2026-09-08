Honda Elevate is due for an update, and the facelift is expected to launch in early October 2026. The Elevate first launched in June 2023, and this update should bring changes to how it looks inside and out, along with a few new features. Don't expect any changes under the hood. The engine should remain mechanically unchanged.
Expected changes
Styling-wise, expect the same treatment Honda gave the City sedan recently. On the exterior, the SUV is likely to get updated LED lighting, a fresh grille design, new-look 17-inch alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers front and rear.
Inside, expect a new cabin theme along with different seat upholstery, though the dashboard layout itself should stay much the same. Where Honda is likely to make a real difference is with new features, something the Elevate genuinely needs to stay competitive in the midsize SUV space.
Right now, the Elevate misses out on things like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a powered co-driver seat, and rear sunblinds, all of which rivals already offer.
Honda added ventilated seats and a proper factory-fitted 360-degree camera to the City facelift a few months back, and there's a good chance these will trickle down to the Elevate too. Currently, if you want a 360-degree camera on the Elevate, you have to get it fitted at the dealership as an accessory.
Engine
On the engine front, the Elevate facelift should stick with its familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, making 121hp and 145Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic.
Here's an interesting bit though. The City, which the Elevate is based on, already offers a 1.5-litre strong hybrid setup, making a combined 126hp and 253Nm. But Honda has never brought that hybrid option to the Elevate. With hybrids becoming more popular in India, it's worth watching whether this facelift finally changes that.
Price and rivals
Pricing should land a bit higher than the current Elevate, which starts at Rs 11.81 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it'll continue taking on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara.
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