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  • /Honda Elevate facelift likely to debut in October - Here's what to expect

Honda Elevate facelift likely to debut in October - Here's what to expect

On the exterior, the SUV is likely to get updated LED lighting, a fresh grille design, new-look 17-inch alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers front and rear.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift likely to debut in October - Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Honda Elevate facelift likely to debut in October - Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Honda Elevate facelift likely to debut in October - Here's what to expect
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