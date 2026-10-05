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Honda Elevate facelift set to launch on October 6: Here's what to expect

The teaser videos point to a much bolder design this time around. Up front, the LED headlamps now connect through segmented LED daytime running lights.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift set to launch on October 6: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Honda Elevate facelift set to launch on October 6: Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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