Design

The teaser videos point to a much bolder design this time around. Up front, the LED headlamps now connect through segmented LED daytime running lights. The grille gets a gloss-black honeycomb pattern, and Honda has moved its badge up onto the bonnet. The thick chrome bar that used to sit above the grille now comes in black instead. At the rear, the LED taillamps get a connected look too. The 17-inch alloy wheels, though, seem to carry over the same design from before.