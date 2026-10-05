Honda is all set to launch the Elevate facelift on October 6. This marks the SUV's first major update since it first launched back in 2023. Honda has already released teasers and opened pre-bookings for Rs 21,000. Here's everything you need to know before the launch.
Design
The teaser videos point to a much bolder design this time around. Up front, the LED headlamps now connect through segmented LED daytime running lights. The grille gets a gloss-black honeycomb pattern, and Honda has moved its badge up onto the bonnet. The thick chrome bar that used to sit above the grille now comes in black instead. At the rear, the LED taillamps get a connected look too. The 17-inch alloy wheels, though, seem to carry over the same design from before.
Here's something interesting. These new design touches look a lot like what Honda showed on the WR-V TrailSport HRC Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026. For context, that concept is a special edition built on the same Elevate platform, just sold as the WR-V in Japan. It features orange accents and black alloy wheels, though we don't yet know if any of that will carry over to the India-spec facelift.
Interior
Honda has given us a peek at the dashboard too, and it shows more soft-touch leatherette padding than before. Expect some minor changes to the cabin layout, along with fresh upholstery and trim materials. Just like the current model, Honda will likely continue offering two dual-tone colour themes, white and black, plus brown and black.
Features
The current Elevate falls a bit short on some features that rivals already offer, and Honda seems ready to fix that with this update. You can expect powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rear sunblinds and refreshed infotainment graphics.
The teasers also show ambient lighting, which is currently just an optional accessory on the existing model. Features that should carry over include a part-digital instrument cluster, a lane-watch camera, a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker sound system, an optional 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.
Engine options
On the mechanical side, don't expect any surprises. The Elevate facelift should stick with the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 121hp and 145Nm. Power still goes to the front wheels through either a 6-speed manual or a 7-step CVT. Select variants will also continue offering a dealer-fitted CNG kit, but only with the manual gearbox. Don't expect Honda to bring over the City's strong-hybrid system to the Elevate, at least not with this update.
Pricing
One thing worth noting is that the current Elevate already costs more than most of its rivals, ranging from Rs 11.88 lakh to Rs 16.36 lakh. Prices will likely move up a bit with this facelift. Once launched, the Elevate will keep competing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Maruti Grand Vitara.
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