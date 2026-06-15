/Honda Elevate facelift spied testing: Everything we know so far

New Delhi: Honda appears to be working on a mid-life update for the Elevate, with a heavily camouflaged test mule recently spotted on Indian roads. The Elevate launched in India in September 2023, so a facelift at this stage makes sense. While the camouflage covers most of the key changes, what's visible is enough to confirm that updates are coming to both ends of the car.
What the spy shots reveal
The prototype was wrapped in heavy camouflage at the front and rear, suggesting revisions to the bumpers, grille, and lighting elements. The taillamp graphics also appear to have been reworked, though the final design is still hidden.
The overall body shape, side profile, and proportions remain unchanged. Honda is clearly going for a cosmetic refresh rather than a ground-up redesign, which is typical for a mid-cycle update.
Expected feature updates
The facelift is likely to bring updates to the interior as well. Expect revised upholstery, new trim finishes, and an updated infotainment system. Honda may also extend its Honda Sensing ADAS suite to more variants. Currently, the Elevate offers Honda Sensing only on top trims, and the facelift could make it more widely available across the range.
Additional convenience and safety features are also expected to help the Elevate stay competitive in the increasingly crowded midsize SUV segment.
No changes expected to the engine
Under the hood, things are expected to stay the same. The facelifted Elevate will likely carry over the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine, which produces 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The 6-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options are also expected to continue unchanged.
There is no indication of a hybrid powertrain for the India-spec model at this stage. Honda seems focused on refreshing the design and feature package rather than changing the mechanical setup.
The Elevate has been a solid performer for Honda in India since launch, competing in a segment that includes strong options like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.
No launch timeline has been confirmed yet.
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