Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Honda Elevate facelift spied testing: Everything we know so far

Honda Elevate facelift spied testing: Everything we know so far

The prototype was wrapped in heavy camouflage at the front and rear, suggesting revisions to the bumpers, grille, and lighting elements.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift spied testing: Everything we know so far
Image Credit: Image Source- Motorbeam

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Competitive govt exams after Class 12th: Opportunities for students to start
competitive exams after 12th2 min ago
2
Auto news4 min ago
3
online shopping8 min ago
4
India-Bangladesh8 min ago
5
Sanchita Ugale26 min ago