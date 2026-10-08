The Honda Elevate facelift is now on sale in India. Prices start at Rs 11.80 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the first big update for the midsize SUV since it arrived in 2023. Honda has changed the design inside and out and added some major features. The SUV is available in five core trims: SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+. The ZX+ is new, and you can also get it as a Black Edition. While the starting price stays the same as before, the top end now costs Rs 1.94 lakh more.