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Honda Elevate facelift: What's new, key changes and features explained

People often criticised the old Elevate for noise inside the cabin. Honda says it has fixed this by adding more sound-deadening material. That should make the ride quieter. 

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift: What's new, key changes and features explained

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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