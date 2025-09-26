Advertisement
Honda Launches CB350C Special Edition At Rs 2.02 Lakh: What’s New In The Retro Bike

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new CB350C Special Edition, adding a refreshed version to its 350 cc retro-classic lineup. It is a rebranded version of the CB350.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Honda Launches CB350C Special Edition At Rs 2.02 Lakh: What’s New In The Retro BikeThe CB350C Special Edition is a rebranded version of the CB350 (Image: Honda)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new CB350C Special Edition, adding a refreshed version to its 350 cc retro-classic lineup. The motorcycle has already entered the booking phase, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first week of October 2025. It will be available through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships at a price of Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CB350C Special Edition is a rebranded version of the CB350, introduced with minor upgrades to give the motorcycle a fresh and distinctive look. The most visible change is the new “Special Edition” sticker on the fuel tank, along with striped graphics running across the fuel tank, front, and rear fenders. 

