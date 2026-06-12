Honda launches CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch in India: Prices, features and what’s new

Honda has launched E-Clutch versions of two of its most popular BigWing motorcycles in India on June 12, 2026. The CB750 Hornet now carries a price tag of Rs 10.49 lakh, while the XL750 Transalp is priced at Rs 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Both bikes remain mechanically identical to their previous versions, with the E-Clutch being the sole update. Bookings have opened across all authorised Honda BigWing dealerships nationwide.

What is Honda's E-Clutch?

Honda's E-Clutch is not an automatic transmission. Think of it as a smart assistant built into the clutch. The system uses electronically controlled actuators inside the clutch case that engage and disengage the clutch automatically, allowing riders to pull away from a standstill and shift gears without touching the clutch lever at all.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For anyone who has spent time riding a big bike in Delhi or Mumbai traffic, this is a genuine daily-use improvement. The system reduces fatigue from constant clutch lever usage in stop-and-go traffic and is also helpful for newer riders starting out on higher-capacity motorcycles. Experienced riders do not lose anything either — a manual override feature is available for those who prefer operating the clutch lever the traditional way.

Also Read | Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is back in India, but the new price may shock you

How much more are you paying for E-Clutch?

The technology comes at a cost. The CB750 Hornet is now Rs 1.27 lakh more expensive than before, while the XL750 Transalp has gone up by Rs 1.40 lakh compared to the MY25 model. The E-Clutch system also adds 3 kg to the kerb weight of both bikes.

Honda first introduced E-Clutch technology across its 471cc and 755cc twin-cylinder engine platforms at EICMA 2025. Last month, the NX500 became the first model in India to receive the feature, and the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp now follow suit. Expect the standard clutch versions to disappear from showrooms once existing stock runs out, the same way Honda handled the NX500 transition.

Key specs of CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp

Spec CB750 Hornet E-Clutch XL750 Transalp E-Clutch Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh Previous price Rs 9.22 lakh Rs 11.81 lakh Price increase Rs 1.27 lakh Rs 1.40 lakh Engine 755cc, parallel-twin 755cc, parallel-twin Cooling Liquid-cooled Liquid-cooled Power 90.5 bhp, 9,500 rpm 91 bhp Torque 75 Nm, 7,250 rpm 75 Nm Key new feature E-Clutch E-Clutch Colours Black (red frame) Ross White, Pearl Deep Mud Grey

Also Read | Honda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 seconds

Colours, rivals and what you get

The Hornet now comes in a single shade of black with a red frame and front fork, while the Transalp is available in two new colours: white and grey. The Transalp goes up against the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE in the mid-weight adventure segment, while the Hornet sits in the naked streetfighter space alongside rivals from Triumph and KTM.

Both bikes show Honda’s plan to bring E-Clutch technology to more BigWing motorcycles in India. The feature is especially useful in heavy city traffic, where frequent clutch use can become tiring. While the price is higher, it adds a feature that was earlier available only on much more expensive bikes. If you are already planning to buy either motorcycle, waiting for the E-Clutch version may make more sense.