Honda Launches New CB750 Hornet And CB1000 Hornet SP - Prices, Features And More

New Honda CB750 Hornet And CB1000 Hornet SP: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced the launch of two new additions to its premium portfolio - the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP - priced at Rs 8,59,500 and Rs 12,35,900 (ex-showroom, Gurugram), respectively.

Bookings are open for both motorcycles while deliveries are set to commence from June 2025 onwards. The CB750 Hornet will be available across all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships while the CB1000 Hornet SP will be sold exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “With the launch of the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP, we aim to further strengthen our presence in the fun biking space. These motorcycles are a true representation of Honda’s legacy of engineering excellence, aggressive design, and thrilling performance.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “These motorcycles combine cutting-edge technology, iconic design, and a commanding road presence, making them a compelling choice in their respective segments. The growing appetite for performance motorcycles in India excites us, and we believe these Hornets will resonate with every thrill-seeker out there.”

Both the CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP flaunt a muscular streetfighter design with sharp bodywork, and aggressive tank shrouds. They also get an all-LED lighting system with a striking headlamp.

While the CB750 Hornet will be available in two colour schemes: Matte Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, the flagship naked streetfighter, CB1000 Hornet SP, will be available in a single Matte Ballistic Black Metallic shade.

CB1000 Hornet SP gets dual front disc brakes with 310mm Brembo radial-mount calipers and 240mm disc at the rear. On the other hand, the CB750 Hornet gets 296mm dual front disc brakes and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Both the models feature dual-channel ABS for additional safety. These naked streetfighters boast a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display with Honda’s RoadSync app connectivity that allows smartphone connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and music control via Bluetooth.

Powering the Honda CB750 Hornet is a newly developed inline 2-cylinder, 755cc, 4 Stroke, 8 valves, liquid cooled engine that churns out 67.5 kW of power at 9,500 RPM and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM.

The flagship CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc, liquid cooled, 4 Stroke, 16 valves, inline four DOHC engine that puts out a whopping 115.6 kW of power at 11,000 RPM and 107 Nm of torque at 9,000 RPM.

They come mated to a 6-speed gearbox and get an assist & slipper clutch as well.