Honda launches two new 125cc special editions - Check prices and more

Honda Special Editions: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched two new special-edition models in the 125cc segment, the Dio 125 X Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Honda New Special Editions: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched two new special-edition models in the 125cc segment, the Dio 125 X Edition and the Shine 125 Limited Edition. The Dio 125 X Edition is priced at Rs 87,733, while the Shine 125 Limited Edition costs Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both models focus on fresh styling rather than mechanical changes. Bookings are now open through Honda's official website and authorised dealerships. Deliveries are expected to begin from the second week of February 2026.

Honda Dio 125 X Edition
The Dio 125 X Edition gets dual-tone colour scheme. It gets a mix of grey and dark blue body panels. Honda has also added fresh graphics along with exclusive X Edition decals to give it a sportier look. The biggest visual highlight is the bright orange alloy wheels, which make the scooter look more youthful and bold.

Apart from these cosmetic updates, nothing else has changed. The scooter continues to be based on the Dio 125 H-Smart variant. It measures 1,830mm in length, 707mm in width and 1,172mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 1,260mm and a ground clearance of 171mm. The fuel tank capacity is 5.3 litres.

Power comes from the same 123.92cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. It produces 8.1hp and 10.5Nm of torque. Performance, gearbox, and fuel efficiency remain unchanged.

Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition
The Shine 125 Limited Edition focuses purely on styling updates. It is offered in a new Pearl Siren Blue shade with dark blue panels. Honda has added unique Shine graphics on the fuel tank. Other visual changes include updated elements on the visor, side panels, and rear cowl. Brown-finished alloy wheels further enhance its premium appeal.

Mechanically, it is identical to the Shine 125 Disc. It uses a 123.94cc air-cooled engine that produces 10.6hp and 11Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and continues to deliver smooth and efficient performance.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

