Honda

Honda offering discounts of up to Rs 27,000 on City and other models, check prices here

Honda Cars India is offering attractive benefits of over Rs 27,000 on its Indian model line-up. The company retails 5 models in the Indian market.

Honda offering discounts of up to Rs 27,000 on City and other models, check prices here
Honda Cars Discount

The Indian automotive industry is blooming and posting high sales figures even after facing a slew of hurdles - Covid-19, chip shortage, transit issues, increasing prices of raw materials and more. To further boost sales, companies are offering discounts on their models. The Japanese carmaker - Honda, is also following this suit. The company is offering lucrative deals on its Indian model line-up. The company sells a total of 5 models in the country - Amaze, City 5th-gen, City 4th-gen, Jazz, and WR-V. But how much can you save by getting home a Honda vehicle this month? Read on to know.

Honda Amaze Discounts

The Honda Amaze is the best-selling model of the carmaker in the Indian market. The model is available with two engine choices - 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel. The Amaze is currently available with benefits of up to Rs 8,000. The deal includes a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Honda City 5th-gen Discounts

On the 5th-gen Honda City, the company is extending benefits of up to Rs 27,936. The C-segment sedan is available with a cash benefit of Rs 5,000, which can be swapped for free accessories worth Rs 5,396. Also, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, a corporate bonus of Rs 5,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 are applicable on the purchase of the 5th-gen Honda City. Furthermore, if the buyer plans to exchange a Honda car, the exchange bonus increases to Rs 7,000.

Honda City 4th-gen Discounts

The Honda City is also on sale in the 4th-gen rendition. It is presently being offered with discounts of up to Rs 12,000. An upfront exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 is available on the purchase this month. Furthermore, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is applicable.

Also read - Top 10 best-selling cars in India: 8 Maruti Suzuki models in list, check details

Honda Jazz Discounts

The brand’s premium hatchback of the Japanese carmaker - Honda Jazz, is also available with great deals. However, discounts are restricted to petrol grades only. The deal includes a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a Honda car exchange benefit of Rs 7,000.

Honda WR-V Discounts

The Jazz-based cross hatchback can be bought against total discounts of Rs 25,947. It includes an upfront cash discount of Rs 5,000 that can be swapped with free accessories worth Rs 5,947. Moving forward, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can be available on purchasing the WR-V this month.

Tags:
HondaCAR DISCOUNTSHonda City DiscountsHonda Amaze Discounts
