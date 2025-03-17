Honda Silently Launches THIS Affordable Bike To Challenge Hero Splendor - Price, Features & Specifications

New OBD2B-Compliant Honda Shine 100: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the updated OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 without much buzz. Priced at Rs. 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new 2025 Honda Shine 100 is now available at HMSI dealerships across India and is offered in a single variant with five colour options. It competes with motorcycles like Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Radeon and others.

Introducing the updated Shine 100, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to introduce the new OBD2B-compliant Shine 100 to our customers in India. This entry-level motorcycle has been well received for its superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and overall value. With the latest update, we continue our commitment to providing environmentally responsible and high-quality mobility solutions.”

Commenting on this announcement, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Shine 100 has been a strong player in the entry-level motorcycle segment. We are confident that this new version of Naye India ki Amazing Shine will continue to attract more customers across India.”

Updated Design and Engine

It sports a design language inspired by Shine 125. It features refreshed graphics on the body panels along with the Honda logo. The appealing front cowl, blacked-out alloy wheels, practical aluminium grabrail, long & comfortable single-piece seat, and sleek muffler complement the styling.

The Shine 100 is offered in five dynamic colour options– Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Gray, and Black with Green. Built on a diamond-type frame, the Shine 100 comes equipped with telescopic front forks & twin rear shock absorbers.

Powering this motorcycle is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, now OBD2B-compliant to meet the latest emission regulations. This engine delivers 5.43 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of torque at 5000 RPM.

It comes paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The Shine 100 features drum brakes at both ends with CBS (Combined Braking System).