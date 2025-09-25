Honda Surpasses 2 Lakh Units Export Milestone

New Delhi: Honda announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of 200,000 cumulative units exported from India. Honda began its export operations in India with limited units sent to neighbouring markets. The first 50,000 units were exported primarily to neighbouring SAARC countries, South Africa and SADC countries till 2021.The next 50,000 units export followed in 2.5 years, expanding the company’s reach to Left Hand Drive markets in Middle East, Mexico and Turkey for the Honda City.

"In recent years, HCIL has seen a significant jump in export volume and the next 100,000 units export was achieved in 2 years, driven by the demand of its mid-size SUV Elevate in new markets of Japan, South America and Caribbean nations," the company said.

On this achievement, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Achieving 200,000 export units fills Honda Cars India with immense pride. This milestone underscores the global recognition of our India-made cars. It also reflects the dedication of our skilled teams and robust manufacturing capabilities."

He further mentioned, "Exports are an integral part of HCIL’s business and revenue strategy, and we remain committed to strengthening this area going forward. We are dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, serving both our domestic market and global customers."

In an official statement, the company said, "The key export models, notably the highly popular Honda City and Honda Elevate, have been the primary contributors to this growth, accounting for 78% of total export volume. The remaining 22% comprises a diverse range of models, including the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, Mobilio, City e:HEV, Accord, and CR-V."

HCIL has exported vehicles to 33 countries across various regions over the years. Japan accounted for the largest share at 30%, followed by South Africa and SADC countries at 26%, Mexico at 19%, and Turkey at 16%. The remaining 9% share comprised of countries in the Middle East, the SAARC region, the Caribbean and South America.

"This achievement highlights Honda’s strong manufacturing capabilities in Indian operations and commitment to deliver high-quality products to its customers worldwide," the company said.