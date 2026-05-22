Honda ZR-V Hybrid revealed in India: 2.0 litre hybrid engine, 0–100 kmph in 8 seconds and more

Honda ZR-V Hybrid: Honda Cars India revealed the ZR-V Hybrid on May 22, 2026, alongside the 2026 Honda City facelift. The ZR-V arrives as Honda's new flagship SUV in India and will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU) in limited numbers under India’s policy that allows restricted annual imports. Pre-bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin in the second half of July 2026. The launch price has not yet been announced.

Honda ZR-V: Hybrid engine

The Honda ZR-V Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a dual-motor strong-hybrid system, using the same e:HEV technology Honda offers globally. The combined output stands at 184hp and 315Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission sending power to the front wheels.

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Honda claims the SUV can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 8 seconds and reach a top speed of 172 km/h. The claimed fuel efficiency is 22.79 km/l. There is no diesel option, and the Indian market will get front-wheel drive only.