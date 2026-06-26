/Honda's new electric SUV was spotted testing in Manali, and the interior looks incredible

Honda Cars India continues to put its upcoming electric SUV through real-world testing, and the latest spy shots give us a close look at the interior, which appears genuinely tech-heavy. Based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept, the camouflaged prototype was spotted in Manali after pan-India testing began earlier this year.
What the spy shots reveal
These latest spy shots show the dashboard through the driver's window. There's a wide, freestanding touchscreen positioned at the centre, paired with a separate fully digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.
The touchscreen looks noticeably bigger than anything currently offered across Honda's India lineup. It's likely to support wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car features, navigation, and EV-specific functions.
Physical buttons for climate control also appear to be present. The steering wheel sports a fresh design with multi-function controls, and the overall dashboard layout looks clean and minimal, in line with Honda's global 0 Series design language.
Exterior design
The prototype was wrapped in heavy camouflage with geometric patterns, but the underlying shape was clear to see. Up front, it keeps the upright stance, squared-off proportions, and signature lighting setup seen on earlier prototypes. The front gets rectangular LED lighting modules connected by a slim black panel, while the rear features vertically stacked tail lamps and a clean tailgate.
The tall roofline, generous glass area, and boxy shape suggest Honda is prioritising interior space without compromising too much on aerodynamics. The alloy wheels remain hidden under camouflage covers, so the final design hasn't been revealed yet.
Made in India, for India and beyond
Honda has already confirmed this electric SUV will be manufactured in India, serving both the domestic market and exports. Despite Honda's recent global restructuring of its EV plans, this model remains an important part of the company's electric strategy going forward.
The launch is planned for 2027, where it will compete in the premium midsize electric SUV segment, likely going up against the Hyundai Creta EV and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.
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