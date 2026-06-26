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  • /Honda's new electric SUV was spotted testing in Manali, and the interior looks incredible

Honda's new electric SUV was spotted testing in Manali, and the interior looks incredible

These latest spy shots show the dashboard through the driver's window. There's a wide, freestanding touchscreen positioned at the centre, paired with a separate fully digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Honda's new electric SUV was spotted testing in Manali, and the interior looks incredible
Image Credit: Honda&#039;s new electric SUV was spotted testing in Manali, and the interior looks incredible

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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