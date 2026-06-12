Honda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 seconds

New Delhi: Honda recently unveiled the ZR-V in India alongside the City facelift, and this one is positioned as the brand's flagship SUV for the Indian market. It arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), meaning it will be imported rather than assembled locally, and comes in a single strong hybrid powertrain option only. The launch is expected within a few weeks.

Powertrain

The ZR-V uses a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors. The combined output stands at 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 22.80 kmpl as tested by ARAI. With a 57-litre fuel tank, the ZR-V can theoretically cover over 1,200 km on a single fill. It also sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in under 8 seconds, which is impressive.

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It comes with a self-charging battery tech, so there's no need to plug it in. Three driving modes are available: Economy, Normal, and Sport.

Features

The ZR-V is well-equipped. You get a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, ambient lighting, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety

Safety is thorough on the ZR-V. It gets eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and front and rear parking sensors.

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Expected price and competition

Honda is expected to price the ZR-V at around Rs 40 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, it faces off against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian. All three rivals lean on conventional petrol or diesel powertrains, while the ZR-V brings a strong hybrid to the fight.

For buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency and refinement in this segment, the ZR-V makes a compelling case.