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NewsAutoHonda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 seconds
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Honda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 seconds

Honda is expected to price the ZR-V at around Rs 40 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, it faces off against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Honda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 secondsHonda's new flagship SUV is almost here: 22.8 kmpl and 0-100 kmph in under 8 seconds

New Delhi: Honda recently unveiled the ZR-V in India alongside the City facelift, and this one is positioned as the brand's flagship SUV for the Indian market. It arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), meaning it will be imported rather than assembled locally, and comes in a single strong hybrid powertrain option only. The launch is expected within a few weeks.

Powertrain
The ZR-V uses a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors. The combined output stands at 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 22.80 kmpl as tested by ARAI. With a 57-litre fuel tank, the ZR-V can theoretically cover over 1,200 km on a single fill. It also sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in under 8 seconds, which is impressive.

Also Read | Petrol vs EV: We did the math, and the winner isn't what most buyers expect

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It comes with a self-charging battery tech, so there's no need to plug it in. Three driving modes are available: Economy, Normal, and Sport.

Features
The ZR-V is well-equipped. You get a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system, ambient lighting, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, a powered tailgate, wireless phone charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety
Safety is thorough on the ZR-V. It gets eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, rain-sensing wipers, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Also Read | New Hyundai i20 teased again, and it looks nothing like the current one - Here's what we know

Expected price and competition
Honda is expected to price the ZR-V at around Rs 40 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, it faces off against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian. All three rivals lean on conventional petrol or diesel powertrains, while the ZR-V brings a strong hybrid to the fight. 

For buyers who prioritise fuel efficiency and refinement in this segment, the ZR-V makes a compelling case.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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