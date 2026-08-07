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  • /Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl

Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl

He said the goal is a roughly 20 percent efficiency improvement alongside lower costs.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl
Image Credit: Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Honda's next-gen hybrid tech arriving in 2027 with 20% efficiency boost, says Kunal Behl
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