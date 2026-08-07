New Delhi: Honda isn't currently working on plug-in hybrids, but the brand is developing its next-generation hybrid system, expected to debut globally in 2027, Kunal Behl, Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India, told Zee News Digital.
He said the goal is a roughly 20 percent efficiency improvement alongside lower costs, with prototypes already tested with journalists last year. Once launched globally, the technology is expected to make its way to India in the years that follow.
Expanding the lineup again
Honda's model lineup shrank significantly in recent years, something Behl attributed to disruptions like COVID and supply issues. That's changing now. He confirmed Honda's global CEO announced in October 2025 that the brand plans to launch more than ten new products by 2030, with a stronger SUV focus.
Reinforcing that, Honda recently announced its first sub-4-metre SUV, due in 2028, with a larger SUV to follow after that. Behl said Honda is deliberately staying out of the shrinking hatchback segment and instead doubling down on SUVs. Honda plans to add both mass-market and premium SUVs going forward.
E20 fuel and fuel price pressures
On the E20 fuel debate, Behl said Honda has nothing to worry about. All Honda cars have been E20 material compatible since January 2009, well before any government mandate existed. He said this was simply Honda's internal quality standard, not a reaction to regulation, and that Honda customers can use E20 fuel at any pump without concern.
Asked about fuel supply pressures following the West Asia crisis, Behl pointed to India's low car ownership density, just 34 cars per 1,000 people compared to hundreds more in developed markets, as a sign of long-term growth headroom. He said rising fuel costs make hybrids and EVs more attractive, citing the City hybrid's claimed 27kpl efficiency.
He acknowledged that EV adoption in India is held back mainly by charging infrastructure gaps, including public chargers that often don't work, and suggested state-level incentives like Maharashtra's subsidised "green meter" for EV charging as a model worth expanding.
Why no CNG
Honda currently sells only petrol and hybrid powertrains in India, skipping CNG entirely. Behl explained this goes back to a decision Honda made years ago to move away from fuels that don't fit its long-term shift from petrol to hybrid to electric. Diesel got dropped for the same reason, back in 2012.
That said, Honda hasn't completely shut the door on CNG demand. The company offers a factory-backed CNG retrofit option with warranty coverage for customers who specifically want it, even though CNG itself isn't part of Honda's core lineup strategy.
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