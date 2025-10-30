Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV: Honda has officially revealed its 0 α (0 Alpha) electric SUV concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo. This futuristic SUV is part of the brand’s new Honda 0 Series, which also includes the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV concepts. The production-ready Honda 0 Alpha EV is expected to arrive in India by 2027 as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) import. Interestingly, Honda plans to make India a manufacturing hub for the model, producing it not only for the domestic market but also for export to other countries.

When launched, the 0 Alpha will enter the growing mid-size electric SUV market, competing against models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, upcoming Maruti e Vitara and Tata Sierra EV. Based on its rivals and expected positioning, the new Honda EV could be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda says the displayed concept model is close to what the final version will look like. The 0 Alpha showcases Honda’s new “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy, emphasizing sleek proportions and smart design. The SUV features a black front grille with an LED light bar running across it and an illuminated Honda logo in the middle. A charging port is neatly placed on the side.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The exterior stands out with muscular wheel arches, 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, raked windshields (front and rear), and U-shaped LED taillights stretching across the rear. A small roof spoiler and faux silver skid plate on the bumper give it a rugged yet futuristic touch.

While official powertrain details remain undisclosed, the Honda 0 Alpha is expected to come with two battery options ranging from 65kWh to 75kWh. It will likely feature a single-motor setup with front-wheel drive in its initial configuration.