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How design-led innovation is shaping the future of cars

As customers spend more time inside their vehicles, the cabin has become a vital differentiator. Buyers evaluate materials, touchpoints, and digital interfaces together rather than in isolation.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
How design-led innovation is shaping the future of cars
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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