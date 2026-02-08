How far can your car go after 'low fuel' warning light turns on? The distance will leave you shocked

Low fuel warning: Most drivers have experienced that moment of anxiety when the low fuel warning light suddenly turns on. While it may seem alarming, the light does not mean your car will stop immediately. There are several factors which decide how far you can drive with this low fuel sign on.

The fuel warning light usually comes on when the fuel level drops to a reserve amount. In most cars, this reserve is around 5 to 8 litres, depending on the vehicle model and manufacturer. Carmakers design this buffer to give drivers enough time to reach the nearest fuel station safely.

On an average, many petrol cars can still travel 40 to 80 kilometres after the warning light appears. Diesel cars often have a slightly longer range due to better fuel efficiency, sometimes going up to 70-90 kilometres on reserve fuel.

Other factors

The actual distance your car can travel after the low fuel warning depends on multiple factors. Driving style plays a major role. Smooth driving at steady speeds uses less fuel than sudden acceleration or high-speed driving.

Road conditions also matter. Driving in city traffic with frequent stops consumes more fuel than cruising on a highway. Vehicle load, tyre pressure, air-conditioning usage, and engine condition can further impact fuel consumption.

Different cars also have different fuel tank designs. Some modern vehicles display a “distance to empty” estimate, but this figure can change quickly based on driving behaviour.

Is it safe to drive on low fuel?

Occasionally driving on reserve fuel is not dangerous, but making it a habit can cause problems. When fuel levels are very low, dirt and sediments at the bottom of the tank may be drawn into the fuel system. Over time, this can affect the fuel pump and filters.

Running out of fuel completely can also damage the fuel pump, especially in modern cars where the pump relies on fuel for cooling.

Automobile experts recommend refuelling as soon as the warning light comes on, rather than testing how far the car can go. This will maintain your vehicle health and reduce the risk of being stranded in unsafe locations.