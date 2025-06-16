Advertisement
AUTO NEWS

How Safe Is Maruti Baleno? Check Out Crash Test Rating

The Maruti Baleno, one of the most popular and best-selling cars in India, has earned a 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti Baleno: The Maruti Baleno, one of the most popular and best-selling cars in India, has earned a 4-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash test. Bharat NCAP performed crash tests on its 2-airbag and 6-airbag variants. Both models secured 4 stars, with slightly different adult safety scores, while the child safety remained the same.

The 2-airbag variant scored 24.04 out of a total of 32 points in adult occupant protection (AOP), while the 6-airbag variant received 26.52 out of 32 points. The child occupant protection (COP) of both variants stood at 34.81 points out of 49. With this, Baleno managed to get 4 stars for adult and 3 stars for child safety.

Maruti Baleno Safety Features

-- 5th generation HEARTECT platform
-- Up to 6 Airbags (Front, Side, and Curtain)
-- Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP)
-- Hill Hold Assist
-- ABS with EBD
-- 360 View Camera (HD)
-- Auto IRVM
-- Speed-sensitive auto door locking
-- Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter
-- High-Speed warning alert
-- 3-point seat belts for all seats
-- Seat-belt reminder Lamp & Buzzer (all occupants)
-- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages
-- Reverse Parking Camera & Sensors

Priced between Rs 6.70 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Baleno is available in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. It also gets a CNG kit, but only with a manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency varies between 22.35 kmpl and 30.61 km/kg. 

Demonstrating its commitment towards safety, Maruti Suzuki, recently announced that within this year, all its cars will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, 10 Maruti cars - Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto - comes with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants.

