Huge Savings Alert Post GST Reforms: Mercedes, BMW And Audi Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 11 Lakh
Good news for luxury car buyers. With the latest GST reforms, you can now save up to Rs 11 lakh on cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The government has simplified the tax structure for vehicles.
New Delhi: Good news for luxury car buyers. With the latest GST reforms, you can now save up to Rs 11 lakh on cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The government has simplified the tax structure for vehicles. Now, cars over 4 meters in length and/or with petrol engines above 1,200cc and diesel engines above 1,500cc will have a flat GST rate of 40%. Earlier, these cars were taxed with a 28% GST plus up to 22% additional cess, making the effective tax around 45-50%. These new GST rates will be effective from September 22, 2025.
Audi Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
Audi sells 9 petrol and diesel cars in India. The company has announced price reductions for six of them, including the A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8. The other three models - S5, Q3 Sportback, and RSQ8 - are not yet confirmed for price cuts.
Model-wise Price Reductions
A4- Up to Rs 3.15 Lakh
A6- Up to Rs 3.99 Lakh
Q3- Up to Rs 3.78 Lakh
Q5- Up to Rs 4.99 Lakh
Q7- Up to Rs 6.68 Lakh
Q8- Up to Rs 8.34 Lakh
BMW Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
BMW has 16 ICE-powered models in India, but only six will get GST reform price benefits for now. These are the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, X1, X5, and X7. It’s still unclear if models like the 7 Series, X3, M4, or Z4 will get price cuts later.
Model-wise Price Reductions
2 Series Gran Coupe- Up to Rs 1.60 Lakh
3 Series LWB- Up to Rs 3.53 Lakh
5 Series LWB- Up to Rs 4.10 Lakh
X1- Up to Rs 1.80 Lakh
X5- Up to Rs 6.82 Lakh
X7- Up to Rs 9.23 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
Mercedes-Benz offers 21 ICE models in India. But just like others, price drops are confirmed for 8 specific models:
A-Class A 200d- Up to Rs 2.6 Lakh
C-Class C 300 AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.70 Lakh
S-Class S 450- Up to Rs 11 Lakh
GLA 220d AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.8 Lakh
GLC 300- Up to Rs 5.3 Lakh
GLS 450d AMG Line- Up to Rs 10 Lakh
GLE 450d 4Matic- Up to Rs 8 Lakh
E-Class LWB 450 4Matic- Up to Rs 6 Lakh
Notably, the electric vehicles won't see any tax changes. Their prices remain stable.
