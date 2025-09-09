Huge Savings Alert Post GST Reforms: Mercedes, BMW And Audi Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 11 Lakh

New Delhi: Good news for luxury car buyers. With the latest GST reforms, you can now save up to Rs 11 lakh on cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The government has simplified the tax structure for vehicles. Now, cars over 4 meters in length and/or with petrol engines above 1,200cc and diesel engines above 1,500cc will have a flat GST rate of 40%. Earlier, these cars were taxed with a 28% GST plus up to 22% additional cess, making the effective tax around 45-50%. These new GST rates will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Audi Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform

Audi sells 9 petrol and diesel cars in India. The company has announced price reductions for six of them, including the A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8. The other three models - S5, Q3 Sportback, and RSQ8 - are not yet confirmed for price cuts.

Model-wise Price Reductions

A4- Up to Rs 3.15 Lakh

A6- Up to Rs 3.99 Lakh

Q3- Up to Rs 3.78 Lakh

Q5- Up to Rs 4.99 Lakh

Q7- Up to Rs 6.68 Lakh

Q8- Up to Rs 8.34 Lakh

BMW Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform

BMW has 16 ICE-powered models in India, but only six will get GST reform price benefits for now. These are the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, X1, X5, and X7. It’s still unclear if models like the 7 Series, X3, M4, or Z4 will get price cuts later.

Model-wise Price Reductions

2 Series Gran Coupe- Up to Rs 1.60 Lakh

3 Series LWB- Up to Rs 3.53 Lakh

5 Series LWB- Up to Rs 4.10 Lakh

X1- Up to Rs 1.80 Lakh

X5- Up to Rs 6.82 Lakh

X7- Up to Rs 9.23 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform

Mercedes-Benz offers 21 ICE models in India. But just like others, price drops are confirmed for 8 specific models:

A-Class A 200d- Up to Rs 2.6 Lakh

C-Class C 300 AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.70 Lakh

S-Class S 450- Up to Rs 11 Lakh

GLA 220d AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.8 Lakh

GLC 300- Up to Rs 5.3 Lakh

GLS 450d AMG Line- Up to Rs 10 Lakh

GLE 450d 4Matic- Up to Rs 8 Lakh

E-Class LWB 450 4Matic- Up to Rs 6 Lakh

Notably, the electric vehicles won't see any tax changes. Their prices remain stable.