Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957605https://zeenews.india.com/auto/huge-savings-alert-post-gst-reforms-mercedes-bmw-and-audi-cars-now-cheaper-by-up-to-rs-11-lakh-2957605.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Huge Savings Alert Post GST Reforms: Mercedes, BMW And Audi Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 11 Lakh

Good news for luxury car buyers. With the latest GST reforms, you can now save up to Rs 11 lakh on cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The government has simplified the tax structure for vehicles.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Huge Savings Alert Post GST Reforms: Mercedes, BMW And Audi Cars Now Cheaper By Up To Rs 11 LakhImage Source- Mercedes-Benz

New Delhi: Good news for luxury car buyers. With the latest GST reforms, you can now save up to Rs 11 lakh on cars from brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The government has simplified the tax structure for vehicles. Now, cars over 4 meters in length and/or with petrol engines above 1,200cc and diesel engines above 1,500cc will have a flat GST rate of 40%. Earlier, these cars were taxed with a 28% GST plus up to 22% additional cess, making the effective tax around 45-50%. These new GST rates will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Audi Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
Audi sells 9 petrol and diesel cars in India. The company has announced price reductions for six of them, including the A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8. The other three models - S5, Q3 Sportback, and RSQ8 - are not yet confirmed for price cuts.

Model-wise Price Reductions
A4- Up to Rs 3.15 Lakh
A6- Up to Rs 3.99 Lakh
Q3- Up to Rs 3.78 Lakh
Q5- Up to Rs 4.99 Lakh
Q7- Up to Rs 6.68 Lakh
Q8- Up to Rs 8.34 Lakh

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BMW Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
BMW has 16 ICE-powered models in India, but only six will get GST reform price benefits for now. These are the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, X1, X5, and X7. It’s still unclear if models like the 7 Series, X3, M4, or Z4 will get price cuts later.

Model-wise Price Reductions
2 Series Gran Coupe- Up to Rs 1.60 Lakh
3 Series LWB- Up to Rs 3.53 Lakh
5 Series LWB- Up to Rs 4.10 Lakh
X1- Up to Rs 1.80 Lakh
X5- Up to Rs 6.82 Lakh
X7- Up to Rs 9.23 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz Cars Price Drop Post GST Reform
Mercedes-Benz offers 21 ICE models in India. But just like others, price drops are confirmed for 8 specific models:

A-Class A 200d- Up to Rs 2.6 Lakh
C-Class C 300 AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.70 Lakh
S-Class S 450- Up to Rs 11 Lakh
GLA 220d AMG Line- Up to Rs 3.8 Lakh
GLC 300- Up to Rs 5.3 Lakh
GLS 450d AMG Line- Up to Rs 10 Lakh
GLE 450d 4Matic- Up to Rs 8 Lakh
E-Class LWB 450 4Matic- Up to Rs 6 Lakh

Notably, the electric vehicles won't see any tax changes. Their prices remain stable.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK