Hybrid Car Sales Surge: Demand More Than Doubles In Q1 FY2026

Hybrid Car Sales in Q1 FY2026: Strong hybrid cars are quietly gaining serious popularity in India, with demand more than doubling in the first quarter of FY2026. Retail data from the Vahan portal shows that 26,460 strong hybrid cars were sold between April and June 2025 (Q1 FY2026), a massive 118% jump from 12,111 units sold in the same period last year. Currently, only three mass carmakers -- Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda -- are offering strong hybrid models in India, and all three are witnessing rising demand.

Toyota’s Hybrid Lineup

Toyota has the largest number of strong hybrid models in India, namely the Innova Hycross, Vellfire, Camry, and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Toyota has sold 21,489 units of strong hybrid cars in Q1 FY2026, a 100 percent YoY growth compared to the same period last year. Currently, it has the largest market share of 81 percent. Notably, the Innova Hycross remains the top-selling model in its hybrid lineup.

Maruti Suzuki Hybrid Portfolio

Maruti Suzuki has two strong hybrid models: the Invicto MPV and Grand Vitara midsize SUV. The company, which uses Toyota’s hybrid technology, sold 4,745 units of its Grand Vitara and Invicto strong hybrids in Q1 FY2026, a 263% increase from last year’s 1,307 units. Both models are equipped with the Toyota Hybrid System.

This gives the company an 18% share in India’s hybrid market. Recently, Maruti also introduced a new Delta+ trim in the Grand Vitara lineup to make the strong hybrid more affordable, previously offered only in higher variants.

Honda’s Hybrid Presence

Honda only has one strong hybrid model, the City e:HEV sedan. It sold 226 units in Q1 FY2026, which is a 283% jump from just 59 units in the same period last year. However, its market share remains at 1%, the same as the previous fiscal year.