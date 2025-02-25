Hybrid Vehicle Registrations In South Korea Surpass 2 Million Units

Seoul: The cumulative number of hybrid vehicles registered in South Korea surpassed 2 million for the first time last year, government data showed on Tuesday. The total number of registered hybrid vehicles in the country reached 2,024,481 as of the end of 2024, exceeding the 2 million mark for the first time, according to data from the transport ministry.

An annual record of 482,349 units were registered last year alone, significantly contributing to the milestone, reports Yonhap news agency. Hybrid vehicles were first introduced in South Korea in 2008. Since then, cumulative registrations have grown steadily, surpassing 500,000 in 2019, 1 million in 2022 and 1.5 million in 2023.

The rise in the number of hybrid cars has also contributed to an increase in the proportion of eco-friendly vehicles, which also include electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The cumulative number of eco-friendly vehicles totaled 2,746,000 units as of end-2024, accounting for 10.4 percent of all registered cars in the country.

"With the EV market facing a transitional period and changes in U.S. automotive policies, hybrid vehicles are expected to maintain strong demand for the next two to three years," an industry observer said.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDI, South Korea's second-biggest battery maker, said on Tuesday it has signed an initial pact with Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. to jointly develop robot-specific batteries.

Samsung SDI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the two carmakers to develop high-performance batteries specifically for robots, with an aim to significantly increase energy density, output and usage time, the company said in a press release.

"Through this collaboration, we will introduce differentiated technologies and high-quality products in the robot battery market," Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Cho Han-jae said.

Currently, most sectors in the robotics industry lack dedicated batteries, so they are forced to use those designed for power tools or light electric vehicles, according to Samsung SDI.

To overcome this challenge, the companies plan to develop high-performance batteries optimised for limited spaces in robots.