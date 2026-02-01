Advertisement
NewsAutoHyundai achieves its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in January 2026
AUTO NEWS

Hyundai achieves its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in January 2026

Hyundai Car Sales: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units in January 2026, registering a 9.5% year-on-year growth.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Hyundai Car Sales In January 2026: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units in January 2026, registering a 9.5% year-on-year growth. HMIL also achieved its highest-ever total monthly sales of 73,137 units in January 2026, with a robust year-on-year growth of 11.5%. The exports contributed 14,030 units in January 2026, with a year-on-year growth of 20.9%.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: “January 2026 marks a defining chapter in Hyundai Motor India’s journey. Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, alongside highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a strong 11.5% year-on-year growth, reflects not only Hyundai’s brand leadership but also the collective strength of our people, partners and customers." 

"The remarkable 20.9% growth in exports to 14,030 units underscores the trust brand Hyundai continues to inspire across global markets. As we look ahead in the year, we will continue to lead with purpose - creating enduring value for our customers, empowering our stakeholders and shaping the future of mobility in India,” he added.

Hyundai Venue (12,413 units) and Aura (7,978 units) also achieved their highest-ever monthly sales in January 2026. 

