Hyundai To Launch 26 Cars By FY2030 In India: Hyundai was once the second-largest selling car company in India, with a significant lead over the third spot. But times have changed. Forget the second place; Hyundai couldn’t even get to the third position last month, April 2025. It slipped to the 4th spot in car sales, with Tata and Mahindra overtaking it. Maruti Suzuki, however, continues to dominate the market firmly with the highest number of cars sold.

Given its weakening grip on the Indian market, Hyundai is possibly going through some serious introspection. Perhaps that’s why the company has made aggressive plans for India. Hyundai has announced that it will launch a total of 26 products in India by FY2030, out of which 20 will be ICE vehicles, and 6 will be EVs.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, said, “We are excited to announce an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including refreshments) by FY2030, comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs. Additionally, we shall be introducing new eco-friendly powertrains like Hybrids."

He said, "We believe that this aggressive launch pipeline, coupled with our upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give us great impetus to continue our growth story in India.”

He further said, "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic on the domestic demand outlook in near-term amid prevailing macro-turbulences and weakening customer sentiments."

"While we expect our FY26 domestic growth to be broadly in line with Industry estimates of low-single digit, we are aiming for 7-8% volume growth in Exports by improved focus and leveraging our strong brand equity and legacy in the key emerging markets," he added.

In April, Hyundai dispatched 44,374 units in the domestic market, while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reported 45,199 and 52,330 units, respectively.