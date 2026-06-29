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Hyundai Bayon-based SUV spotted testing in India - Here's everything we know

The Bayon, already sold in international markets, has been given the codename Bc4i for India, and a camouflaged test mule has recently been spotted on Indian roads.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Hyundai Bayon-based SUV spotted testing in India - Here's everything we know
Image Credit: Image Source- Reddit (r/CarsIndia)

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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