Hyundai already dominates India's compact SUV segment with the Creta, and now it's preparing to add another model into the mix. The Bayon, already sold in international markets, has been given the codename Bc4i for India, and a camouflaged test mule has recently been spotted on Indian roads. With a launch expected in 2027, here's what we believe the India-spec version will look like.
Design
From what's visible in the spy shots, the front gets a split LED lighting setup, with slim LED DRLs positioned high up on the fascia, similar to what you see on the Hyundai Venue. The main headlamp units sit lower down within the bumper. There's also a wide lower grille and chunky body cladding adding to the SUV look.
In profile, the test mule has an upright, conventional roofline with slim wheel arches. The alloy wheels feature a distinctive dual-tone design and could measure around 17 inches.
At the rear, heavy camouflage hides most of the details, but the overall tailgate shape and lighting positions are still identifiable. Expect modern C-shaped LED taillights with Hyundai's signature connected look, paired with a contrasting bumper design and possibly a silver skid plate.
Interior and features
There's no glimpse of the cabin yet, but the Bayon-based SUV is likely to borrow elements from the recently revealed Hyundai i20 facelift. This could include a large touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, slim AC vents, and Hyundai's newer flat-bottom steering wheel featuring the Morse code logo.
Engine
Powertrain details are still under wraps. Hyundai could offer a naturally aspirated petrol engine, possibly with a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG option as well. If that turns out to be true, this would become the first Hyundai SUV over four metres in length to offer a CNG variant, which would be a genuinely interesting first for the brand.
Expected price and rivals
This new SUV could be priced above Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from competing with its own sibling, the Creta, it will face a long list of rivals including the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster, and the upcoming Nissan Tekton.
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