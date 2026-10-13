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  • /Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26

Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26

As you would expect from Hyundai, the Bayon is loaded with features. The big one is a generative AI voice assistant. It is a first for any Hyundai in India.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26
Image Credit: Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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