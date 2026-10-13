/Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26

Interior and features

The cabin looks a lot like the Brazil-spec i20 that Hyundai revealed a few months ago. The star is a dual 12.3-inch display for the instruments and infotainment. The climate controls and their display sit in a vertical panel just below. Hyundai has kept plenty of physical buttons and dials. A row of shortcut buttons sits under the touchscreen. The steering wheel has more buttons, and the centre console has haptic buttons. The steering wheel looks like the Venue's, and it even has a separate pod for the drive mode selector.