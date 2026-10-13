/Hyundai Bayon revealed: New midsize SUV to challenge Victoris; Launch on Oct 26

Hyundai has fully revealed the new Bayon midsize SUV. It will announce the price on October 26. The Bayon will sit between the Venue and the Creta in Hyundai's lineup, and it is aimed squarely at the Maruti Victoris. It uses Hyundai's latest Art of Steel design language. The cabin is shared with the Brazil-spec i20. Bookings are already open.
Design
From some angles, the Bayon looks like a smaller version of the new Tucson that Hyundai revealed for North America. Hyundai hasn't shared exact dimensions. We expect it to measure just over 4 metres. That puts it below the 4.3-metre Creta.
The front uses a layered design with split headlamps. Slim LED DRLs sit in a black strip on the leading edge of the bonnet. They also look like Hyundai's H motif cut in half. There is no full-width light bar here, even though that trend is everywhere right now. The main headlamps sit in the bumper, along with chunky black and silver cladding.
The side profile is where the Bayon looks most distinctive. Flared wheel arches and sharp character lines add a lot of muscle. Cladding covers the wheel arches, and the petal-style alloys look stylish. Hyundai went for regular pull-type door handles instead of flush ones.
At the back, a slim black band holds sleek taillamps. The Bayon name sits bold in the centre of the tailgate. You also get a pronounced roof spoiler. The bumper uses a dual-tone black and silver finish and has more lighting elements. Overall, the Bayon looks like a crossover, not a tall and boxy SUV.
Interior and features
The cabin looks a lot like the Brazil-spec i20 that Hyundai revealed a few months ago. The star is a dual 12.3-inch display for the instruments and infotainment. The climate controls and their display sit in a vertical panel just below. Hyundai has kept plenty of physical buttons and dials. A row of shortcut buttons sits under the touchscreen. The steering wheel has more buttons, and the centre console has haptic buttons. The steering wheel looks like the Venue's, and it even has a separate pod for the drive mode selector.
As you would expect from Hyundai, the Bayon is loaded with features. The big one is a generative AI voice assistant. It is a first for any Hyundai in India. Hyundai says it allows natural conversations with the car. It doesn't rely only on fixed commands. It understands everyday requests and gives useful replies. You also get Bluelink connected tech with over 70 features, OTA updates, built-in navigation, split-screen functionality and smartphone-style quick controls. It supports 10 regional and 2 international languages.
Engine and gearbox
At launch, the Bayon will be offered with the proven 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Creta. It makes 115hp and 144Nm. You can pick a manual or a CVT. Hyundai hasn't confirmed it yet, but we expect a CNG version later, likely with an underbody tank. That would make the Bayon the first Hyundai over four metres to offer CNG.
Price and positioning
We expect the Bayon to cost between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh, ex-showroom. It goes on sale later this month. This gives Hyundai a two-pronged plan for the midsize SUV market. Maruti does the same with the Victoris and Grand Vitara. The Bayon takes the lower end with efficient, affordable engines. The next-gen Creta will move higher up. It will offer a wider engine range.
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