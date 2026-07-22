Hyundai has filed a new design patent in India, and it's already generating plenty of buzz online. This marks the brand's first-ever rugged SUV concept to be officially patented for the Indian market, a notable moment for Hyundai enthusiasts. The concept, called the Boulder, was first showcased at the 2026 New York International Auto Show. It represents a significant departure from Hyundai's usual design language, and here's a closer look at what makes it stand out.