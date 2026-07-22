Hyundai has filed a new design patent in India, and it's already generating plenty of buzz online. This marks the brand's first-ever rugged SUV concept to be officially patented for the Indian market, a notable moment for Hyundai enthusiasts. The concept, called the Boulder, was first showcased at the 2026 New York International Auto Show. It represents a significant departure from Hyundai's usual design language, and here's a closer look at what makes it stand out.
What to expect?
The Boulder Concept leans into an old-school SUV look, with an upright stance, wide fenders, and a broad grille. It's built around Hyundai's Art of Steel design philosophy, which focuses on ruggedness and strength, giving the SUV the visual toughness to handle rough terrain.
Square headlamps, a flat bonnet, a boldly sculpted bumper, a rugged skid plate, and a large approach angle all combine to give the SUV a formidable stance. The mirrors and roof also feature integrated auxiliary lights, hinting at real-world practicality for off-road use.
From the side, the SUV gets distinctive safari-style windows and a rear window that rolls down. Extended wheel arches, chunky off-road tyres, and black body cladding all add to its rugged character. Up top, a roof rail with carriage handles extra luggage.
At the back, the taillamps mirror the square design of the headlamps, and light strips run along either D-pillar. A spare wheel sits mounted on the tailgate, while a chunky rear bumper, flat tailgate, extended rear haunches, and a large departure angle round off the serious off-roader look.
Step inside, and the cabin follows a segmented dashboard layout, with dedicated storage built in for the driver, the centre console, and the passenger side. Screens are kept minimal, limited to four small square displays showing off-road parameters and terrain details.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the interior is the absence of a traditional instrument cluster. Instead, a head-up display spans across the windshield, showing navigation, speed, weather, and odometer information. The four-spoke steering wheel looks distinct too, with minimal buttons and a Boulder badge embossed on its flat-bottom section.
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