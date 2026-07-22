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Hyundai Boulder SUV concept patented in India; Here's what it looks like

The Boulder Concept leans into an old-school SUV look, with an upright stance, wide fenders, and a broad grille.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Hyundai Boulder SUV concept patented in India; Here's what it looks like
Image Credit: Hyundai Boulder SUV concept patented in India; Here's what it looks like

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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