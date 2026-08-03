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Hyundai confirms new midsize SUV launch this festive season

Reports indicate the SUV will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine already found in the Creta, paired with either a manual or CVT gearbox.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Hyundai confirms new midsize SUV launch this festive season
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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