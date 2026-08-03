/Hyundai confirms new midsize SUV launch this festive season

New Delhi: Hyundai India's MD and CEO, Tarun Garg, confirmed during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call that a new midsize SUV is coming this festive season. And that's not all. A new compact electric SUV will follow within the same financial year. Before the next-gen Creta arrives in 2027, Hyundai wants to strengthen its midsize SUV lineup with another product first.
According to reports, the upcoming SUV, codenamed Bc4i, will be based on the platform underneath the Bayon crossover sold overseas. At around 4.18 metres long, it's expected to sit below the Creta. Heavily camouflaged test mules have already been spotted, both abroad and on Indian roads, giving us a rough idea of what to expect.
The prototypes show a crossover-style design, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, split headlamps, a rising window line, and disc brakes on all four wheels. Nobody's caught the interior yet, but reports suggest that Hyundai is likely to pack in plenty of features along with ADAS.
Reports further indicate the SUV will use the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine already found in the Creta, paired with either a manual or CVT gearbox. Hyundai is also expected to offer a CNG option with this engine, which would make it the brand's first CNG model above 4 metres. Like the Maruti Victoris, the CNG kit would be fitted under the body.
With this move, Hyundai looks to be following Maruti Suzuki's playbook, which already runs both the Victoris and Grand Vitara in this space. The new midsize SUV will stick to simpler, budget-friendly engines and sit at the lower end, while the next-gen Creta above it will get a wider spread of powertrains.
What's next
After the midsize SUV launch, Hyundai plans to bring in a new compact electric SUV too, aimed at this fast-growing segment. This EV was first announced back in 2025, when Hyundai said it would be built specifically for Indian customers, right here in India.
During the earnings call, Hyundai confirmed this EV won't just be an electric version of the Venue. Instead, it's getting an entirely new architecture. Codenamed HE1i, it's expected to use the E-GMP (K) platform, the same one underpinning the Inster sold in international markets.
Exact specs haven't been confirmed yet, but for reference, the Euro-spec Inster offers a 42kWh battery on the standard range version and a 49kWh battery on the long range version, with WLTP-rated ranges of 300km and 355km respectively.
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