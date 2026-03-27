Hyundai CRATER concept SUV: A bold glimpse into futuristic off-road machine

Hyundai CRATER concept SUV: In November 2025, Hyundai Motor America unveiled its new CRATER Concept SUV at Automobility in Los Angeles. Months later, the futuristic design of this SUV is grabbing attention. It showcases a bold vision for future off-road vehicles. The concept highlights a mix of rugged capability and futuristic design, aimed at adventure-focused drivers.

The CRATER Concept stands out with a compact yet tough SUV profile designed for off-road use. Its exterior follows what Hyundai calls the “Art of Steel” design language, which blends strength and flexibility into sculpted shapes. Smooth, flowing surfaces combine with sharp lines to give the vehicle a strong yet refined look.

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One of the key highlights is its bold silhouette, supported by 18-inch wheels wrapped in large 33-inch off-road tyres. These wheels are inspired by the idea of an asteroid impact, creating a unique fractured design pattern. The SUV also features a wide skid plate underneath, adding both protection and a strong visual base.

Other notable exterior elements include a roof platform for carrying extra gear, cables running from the hood to the roof for protection on narrow trails, and prominent fenders that enhance its muscular stance. The lighting design uses a layered 3D effect with Hyundai’s parametric pixel theme, while roof-mounted auxiliary lights improve visibility in extreme conditions.

Utility-focused features

The concept SUV includes several practical touches for adventure driving. Built-in recovery hooks, one of which doubles as a bottle opener, highlight its functional approach. Even the side-mirror cameras can be removed and used as flashlights, adding to its usability in outdoor situations.

Interior design

Inside, the CRATER Concept focuses on durability and flexibility. The cabin uses tough yet soft materials to balance comfort with rugged use. The design features a roll cage structure for added safety and exposed grab handles for easier movement inside the vehicle.

The seats are designed differently from traditional bucket seats, offering wraparound support and extra padding for stability during rough drives. A four-point seatbelt system further enhances safety for off-road conditions.

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Technology and smart features

The SUV introduces a customisable digital experience with a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) approach. A full-width head-up display provides key driving information, including a rearview camera feed.

The steering wheel includes a central display and terrain mode buttons for quick adjustments between snow, sand, mud, and other driving conditions. Additional features such as a compass, altimeter, downhill brake control, and an off-road controller have also been provided for better terrain performance.

Overall, the CRATER Concept highlights Hyundai’s effort to combine futuristic design with practical off-road capability, offering a glimpse into the next generation of adventure SUVs.